News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 15:23:52 -0500') }} football Edit

A pair of SEC programs are sticking out in four-star DE's recruitment

Zj466aw9w7ifbmapei5n
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen and company are just under a week away from their opening game against the Miami Hurricanes, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Fla.).

Saturday's matchup will matter not only for Florida's 2019 season, but it could also have an impact on the staff's pursuit of several recruiting targets.

A multitude of players in possession of offers from both the Gators and the Hurricanes are set to attend the pivotal matchup, including a priority prospect for UF in next year's class.

Kctmx2hqjjtmi3tytwx6
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}