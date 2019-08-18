Dan Mullen and company are just under a week away from their opening game against the Miami Hurricanes, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (Fla.).



Saturday's matchup will matter not only for Florida's 2019 season, but it could also have an impact on the staff's pursuit of several recruiting targets.

A multitude of players in possession of offers from both the Gators and the Hurricanes are set to attend the pivotal matchup, including a priority prospect for UF in next year's class.