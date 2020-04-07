Every season ESPN unveils its Football Power Index and it did so once again this week.

Florida football checks in at No. 11, but what about its opponents in 2020.

Lets breakdown the schedule:

SEPT. 5 - EASTERN WASHINGTON



Florida and Eastern Washington is expected to face off for the first time in their history this fall.

This is a game that was scheduled when Jim McElwain was the head coach, since the former Gators coach spent some time there.

They are not ranked in the power index.

SEPT. 12 - KENTUCKY

The Florida, Kentucky match up always brings its own set of drama the last few seasons. The game returns to Gainesville this season. The WIldcats come in at No. 33 in the ESPN rankings.

Florida leads the series 51-18

SEPT. 19 - SOUTH ALABAMA

Florida is also expected to welcome South Alabama to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for their first meeting. The visitors are ranked 114 in the FPI.

SEPT. 26 - AT TENNESSEE

Florida's first road game is to SEC East rival Tennessee on Sept. 26. The Vols are coming in at No. 19 at the FPI. Just like Dan Mullen, Jeremy Pruitt is set to begin his third season with the Vols.

The Gators lead the all time series 28-20 with UF taking command of the series last few years.

OCT. 3 - SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina will return to Gainesville in October ranked 34th in the ESPN FPI. Gamecocks are set to return quarterback Ryan Hilinksi under center.

OCT. 10 - LSU

LSU is coming to Gainesville on Oct. 10 in a game that many will be circling. Florida was one of the few programs to go toe to toe with the Tigers in 2019, however, LSU lost a lot of its stars from the National Championship winning side.

Even though they lost a few big names including their starting quarterback and their passing game coordinator, ESPN lists LSU at 12 in its FPI rankings.

OCT. 17 - AT OLE MISS

Ole Miss has trap game written all over it. The Rebels is the road game after a tough home game against LSU and the game situated just before the bye week. This is Lane Kiffin's debut season and ESPN has his side listed at 42.

OCT. 31 - VS. GEORGIA

Will this be the year that Dan Mullen beats Kirby Smart in Jacksonville? This could be the season to do it, since the Bulldogs will have to settle in a new quarterback with Jake Fromm gone. Georgia comes in one above Florida in the FPI at No. 10.

NOV. 7 - AT VANDERBILT

After facing UGA in Jacksonville, Florida is set to travel to Nashville where Derek Mason's team is ranked 81st in the FPI.

NOV. 14 - MISSOURI

Missouri has often been Florida's achilles heal. The Tigers have a new head coach and will be breaking in a new quarterback - all without a spring ball. Eli Drinkwitz's men are ranked 53rd in the FPI.

NOV. 21 - NEW MEXICO STATE

New Mexico State is ranked 126th in the FPI and should be another easy game for the home side.

NOV. 28 - AT FLORIDA STATE

Florida is facing another new head coach in Tallahassee this season. Mike Norvell took over the reigns this year, however, will not have a spring practice to help the team develop.

FSU is ranked 23rd.



