GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida offense remains a work in progress, however, one phase of the game is certainly special.

"We won the special teams phase of that game," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen after Florida's 48-10 win over Colorado State.

They certainly did.

While the Rams' special teams unit left six points on the field in the first half, the Gators special teams' unit put up 24 points. A very good day when the team needed a boost.

The Florida offense only managed 27 yards offense in the first quarter, and it was the special teams group that made sure this game did not turn ugly quick.

"Things like that, that can swing momentum of a game," said quarterback Feleipe Franks. "Those guys work tirelessly every day to get their craft perfected and be that niche on the team. They are doing a really good job of that."

"We had to get something rolling, but that’s just on us," said running back Jordan Scarlett. "Like I think we need to start faster as an offense in general and just get the game rolling so we don’t have to rely on special teams or the defense to get us going.”

Although true Florida needs to start on offense quicker, it is nice to have the ability to have a productive phase of the game. Florida returned a punt for a touchdown, was reliable on field goals, and blocked two punts on Saturday - thats three blocked punts on the year, when Florida only managed three blocked punts in three years under Jim McElwain.

“It felt good, you know, because Coach [Dan Mullen] always emphasizes that special teams is a big part of the game," said Scarlett. "It’s the only time the offense and defense is on the field together, and we got to work as a unit, and you know, make it count, make it good for our team so we can, you know, flip the field, put points on the board, whatever it is. So I feel like we did a really good job on special teams."

According to Mullen, this emphasis and improvement on this phase of the game helped the team win, however, more importantly, it shows that this team is indeed moving in the right direction.

"I love that [we won on special teams], a team headed in the right direction," said Mullen. "Special teams is a lot of effort deal. There’s a lot of effort that goes into special teams.

"One of the most amazing things is you have a team full of 4.3 guys and then a 4.7 guy beats them down the field covering a kickoff just because he’s got great heart, he just wants it, he just has that strain, that desire to go do it. I think we can really build off that."

Mullen has emphasized special teams since he arrived on campus in December. The head coach has been adamant, he wanted to change to mentality of this side and show if you produce on that phase of the game, you will earn your reps; if you don't, you sit.

He accomplished that task. Special teams at Florida is truly back to being special.

Step one complete.

"At Florida, we should always have dynamic special teams," added Mullen. "We have through the years, and I think that should continue."