With the Early Signing Period scheduled to start on Dec. 15, it's no surprise Dan Mullen's staff will be making full use of the first two weekends of the month. The majority of those prospects expected in Gainesville will be official visitors as well, including Jaron Willis, a Georgia Tech commit in the Rivals250.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Willis has journeyed down to the Swamp several times in the past, but the weekend of Dec. 3 will mark his first extended stay with UF's staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson had been Willis' primary recruiter for over a year, but now much of the communication runs through safeties coach Wesley McGriff.

When speaking with Gators Territory, the Peach State native opened up about his thoughts on Robinson serving as the interim defensive coordinator, relationship with McGriff, status with the Yellow Jackets and more.