Just under a month ago, GatorsTerritory reported that Florida was keeping tabs on a pair of in-state offensive linemen whom did not yet possess an offer from the program: Caleb Johnson and Jake Slaughter.

Slaughter informed us that multiple coaches from the staff had been chopping it up with him on a consistent basis. In fact, UF spoke with the product out of Trinity Catholic in Ocala (Fla.) about the possibility of him receiving an offer.

On Monday, the Gators decided they weren't going to waste anymore time as they gave Slaughter the green light.



"It's a real cool deal," said Slaughter, who committed to Florida State on April 13. "I'm 30 minutes from Gainesville, I grew up watching a lot of Florida football. It's a cool experience. Coach Hevesy is great; I've known him for a real long time.