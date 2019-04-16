Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 16:01:51 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC pledge checks out UF again, sees difference under Turner

Fcb9xc1qt0u4hnv12clt
Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

After visiting Florida just a few weeks ago, Samuel Anaele made another trip to Gainesville last Saturday - his second visit in four weeks. Anaele, who checks in as the fifth-ranked weak-side defen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}