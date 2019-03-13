ACC pledge set to visit UF for the first time
The Florida Gators are gearing up to host their second junior day of the year this Saturday.
Florida’s list of expected visitors is continuously growing in the days leading up to the event, with four-star prospect Keyshawn Greene being one of the latest additions to the group.
Greene has been committed to Florida State for nearly a year, but told GatorsTerritory he is interested in making his first-ever trip to the Swamp.
