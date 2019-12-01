ACC RB commit Henry Parrish is warming back up to the Gators
It's no secret the Gators are still on the hunt for a running back to highlight their 2020 recruiting haul, with Clemson pledge Demarkcus Bowman clearly sitting atop the wish list
However, Florida is also not putting all of its eggs in one basket by solely focusing on Bowman. Prospects such Joquavious Marks, EJ Smith and Jahmyr Gibbs are soaking up the attention of the staff as well, but it was another offered ball carrier who ended up spending much of his Saturday in Gainesville.
OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news