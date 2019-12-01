It's no secret the Gators are still on the hunt for a running back to highlight their 2020 recruiting haul, with Clemson pledge Demarkcus Bowman clearly sitting atop the wish list

However, Florida is also not putting all of its eggs in one basket by solely focusing on Bowman. Prospects such Joquavious Marks, EJ Smith and Jahmyr Gibbs are soaking up the attention of the staff as well, but it was another offered ball carrier who ended up spending much of his Saturday in Gainesville.

