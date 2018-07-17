ATLANTA, GA. -- While he remains questionable for the Gators' season-opener vs. Charleston Southern, CeCe Jefferson is relishing his time as one of the team leaders and continues to do all he can in order to be ready for week one.

The former All-American and five-star recruit has racked up a boatload of achievements during his young career, but it was difficult for him to hide his excitement when asked about getting the nod for media day.

"This is my first SEC Media Day and I'm extremely thankful to the University of Florida, my teammates and this staff for picking me to represent," Jefferson said. "I can't lie man; I was like a kid in candy land when I found out I was coming.

"I called home and I told my mom. Will, our media man, told me not to tell anybody but I couldn't resist, man. I had to tell my mom and my parents. You can see the smile on my face; I'm happy to be here amongst you guys and I just know this means the season is getting closer, so that always puts a smile on my face. I'm thankful for this opportunity."

For Jefferson, entering the 2018 NFL Draft was certainly a possibility, but says a maturation process had to take place first, both on and off the field.

"I felt as if I wasn't ready," Jefferson said of the NFL. "If I'm going to go to the next level, I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready. I don't want any doubt in my mind that I should have stayed.

"It was a no-brainer that I need to come back, because I felt like I wasn't physically or mentally ready for the NFL. I sat down and talked with my parents, family friends and made the decision to come back, and I'm happy I did, man."

For Jefferson, he knows the eyes of teammates and fans will be locked on him during his final year in the Swamp, and that's the type of pressure he's been accustomed to since his days on the prep level.

The Glen St. Mary native relishes his leadership role in the program, but attacks it a little bit differently than others.

"I've heard a lot that I need to be the leader of this team," Jefferson said. "I always tell people, like, I'm not a rah-rah type of get in your face type of guy; I'm kind of a lead by example type of guy and I just feel like I need to constantly keep working because I know my younger teammates and older teammates observe me.

"So, just keep working and keep doing the little things right and just keeping the right things. Hopefully by me being here, they'll see this as some success that if you do things right, you'll get rewarded. Hopefully they can catch on and go from there."

With Todd Grantham now running the show in Gainesville, the Gators are in the midst of a change with the 3-4 now highlighting their defensive package. Jefferson played out the previous three seasons with his hand in the dirt, but is no stranger to what the Gators expect from him in 2018.

"I think this defense fits me pretty well," Jefferson said. "I did 3-4 in high school, so I'm familiar with standing up, coming off the edge, dropping here and there, making checks here and there. It's not out of my comfort zone and definitely something I'm comfortable with.

"Just myself and all the other d-linemen, we're just embracing it and having fun learning."

Suiting up in Jacksonville for UF's highly-anticipated battle with UGA provides Jefferson with the opportunity to play roughly 30 minutes from home. With how last year's matchup concluded, Jefferson says there's not a better way to cap off his rivalry.

"Oh most definitely, man," Jefferson said. "My teammates pick on me all the time because when we played Georgia, the point-spread was 14.5. They made us shirts that said, 'Florida Gators 14.5..'

"And I still wear that shirt to this day. My teammates are always like, 'man, throw that crap away; burn that crap.' It's a constant reminder every day that I don't want to feel like this again; I never want my teammates to feel like that again.

"If you go back and look at that Georgia game, man, they scored what? Twenty-one points in the first three drives? It just happened so fast and like you said, they're looking at me as a leader and I kind of didn't know what to do myself. I was kind of stuck and I never want to feel like that again. I want to be mentally and physically prepared for every moment that comes.

"Whether we're down 21-0 again and we have to come back, or we're up and we have to maintain the lead, I just want me and my team to be ready."

Coach Mullen has been preaching "relentless effort" from day one, and that's certainly starting to rub off on those donned in the blue and orange.

"This is a high-energy culture now," Jefferson said. "There is never a dull day with the coaching staff or these players. There's always something new that keeps you on your toes. I think I just have to keep practicing what i preach, man.

"I say I want this and I say I want that. I just got to keep going out and working for it, and like I told him, keep showing my teammates. It's going to be hard, but if you want it, you really have to go out and get it.

"So far, so good. It's been fun and very high energy. We just love what coach Mullen and his staff bring to the table."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory