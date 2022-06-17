Adam Godwin Joins Gator Soccer as Assistant Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Adam Godwin brings a well-rounded array of collegiate athletic experiences as he joins Florida’s staff as an assistant coach, Gators Head Soccer Coach Samantha Bohon announced Friday.

A former All-Big South Conference first team selection who was invited to train with the U23 Great Britain team, Godwin owns more than 10 seasons of collegiate coaching experience, including six seasons as an assistant with Liberty women’s team that included the most wins in program history and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. Godwin led Randolph College men’s team the last four seasons as the WildCats posted the program’s No. 2 all-time wins total in 2021.

In addition, he started and owns the Adam Godwin Soccer Academy. The program includes more than 300 girls and boys and regularly sees its players continue their soccer careers in college.

They Said: “There were so many things that resonated with me regarding Adam’s coaching journey. He’s parlayed an impressive playing career into a coaching career that has included so many various levels of the game.

“He’s worked in club, Division 1, Division 3 and even built his own youth academy. His passion for the game is undeniable. And, he’s been a winner at every level! Couple his coaching experience with the character and integrity he brings, and he was the perfect fit for the Gator program!

“We are excited to welcome Adam, Morgaine and their sons Charlie and Jack to our Gator Family!” - Florida Head Soccer Coach Samantha Bohon

“Morgaine, Charlie, Jack and I are so grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to join the Gators family. We want to say a huge thank you to Coach Bohon and everyone at the University of Florida for making us feel so welcome!

“There are so many people to thank for pouring into both myself and my family throughout my career up to this point. It would be remiss of me not to thank everyone at Randolph College for the huge honor they presented me to lead their men’s soccer program. I want to particularly thank the student-athletes who gave absolutely everything they had to build that program into something really special. They will never truly know what a huge and positive impact they had both on my life and the life of my family, and I will be forever thankful to them for that.

“Finally, it is an honor and privilege to be a part of a program with such deep history and prestige. I can promise Coach Bohon and all of Gator Nation that my family and I will give everything we’ve got to ensure the future of this program is as bright as it’s past. GO GATORS!!” - Adam Godwin - Florida Soccer Assistant Coach

Coaching Career: His coaching career started with the storied Atlanta Fire Soccer Club in 2005. Godwin then returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach for the 2006 and 2007 seasons. At Liberty, Godwin oversaw day-to-day program operations, recruiting, fundraising and worked with academic and compliance staffs. During his tenure, he coached nine Big South Conference selections, including Mandee Wheelock, the 2006 Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

In 2013, Godwin rejoined the Liberty women’s soccer staff as assistant coach, aiding the program during its most successful period in the program’s history. Liberty won four conference titles, set numerous program records, including most wins in a season (16, 2003). The Flames advanced to NCAA action in 2013 and 2015. During his tenure, Liberty student-athletes earned 18 Big South honors, including Brittany Aanderud (2013) and Alex Mack (2015) earning BS Tournament Most Valuable Player accolades. The 2008 and 2009 recruiting classes were tops among Big South programs. Three players extended their soccer careers as professionals - a first for the Liberty program.

Godwin joined the Lynchburg women’s soccer team as assistant coach in 2016. The 15-3-3 Hornets advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round and ranked among NCAA Division III top 25 for much of the season. Natalie Deacon was the 2016 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Emily Maxwell earned All-America honors.

Godwin comes to Florida after leading the Randolph College men’s team since the 2018 season. The 2021 WildCats’ record of 14-3-2 was the most wins since 2013 and the 0.789 win percentage is No. 2 all-time for Randolph. After upsetting then No. 1 Washington and Lee in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament semifinals, the WildCats made their first tournament final appearance in six seasons. Three WildCats earned ODAC honors, including forward Evan Blow earning 2020-21 and 2021 Player of the Year accolades. Evan was also named an All-American after the 2021 season, only the second in program history.

The WildCats were recognized with a United Coaches Academic Award each of Godwin’s seasons at Randolph- the first such honors in program history.

Godwin served as Liberty’s Assistant Director of Football Operations and Recruiting for five years. Working closely with the football coaching staff across all areas of recruiting and assisting in the day-to-day operations of the program, Godwin was a part of four Big South Conference title teams (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012) during his time on Danny Rocco and Turner Gill’s staffs.

In 2017, he returned to Liberty as the University’s first Director of Alumni Relations for Athletics. He was responsible for serving 5,500 former student-athletes and helped the Flames Club to record membership and contribution levels.

His club, the Adam Godwin Soccer Academy, helped develop many prominent players. Among the Academy’s alums is Tennessee All-American Katie Cousins.

Godwin holds the United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma and was awarded his UEFA C license from the Wales Football Association in March of 2022.

As a Player: Godwin was a four-year member of the Liberty University soccer team, helping the Flames to a share of the 2001 regular season before advancing to the 2001 Big South Conference championship match. Godwin was a 2004 Big South All-Conference first team and VaSID All-State second team selection. Prior to beginning his coaching career, Godwin had trials with Great Britain’s U23 National Team and Cheltenham Town Football Club of England’s Football League One before returning to the U.S. and playing with Augusta United of the Premier Development League and the Atlanta Silverbacks Reserve team.

Godwin was Liberty’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president in his senior year.

Education: Liberty University: Bachelor’s degree in sports management (2005).

Family: Adam and his wife, Morgaine, have two sons - Charlie and Jack.

Adam Godwin File

Birthdate:

● September 25, 1982 in Hereford, England

Collegiate Career

● Liberty University (2001-05)

● 2004 Big South Conference first team; VaSID All-State second team

● U23 Great Britain National Team

● 2004-05 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee chair

Coaching Career

● Liberty Women’s Assistant Soccer Coach (2006, 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015)

● Lynchburg Women’s Assistant Coach (2015)

● Randolph College Men’s Head Coach (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021 season

● Atlanta Fire Soccer Club (2005) and Adam Godwin Soccer Academy

● Jefferson Forest High School (Lynchburg, Va. - spring 2005)

Education

● Bachelor’s degrees in Sports Management from Liberty (2005)

Godwin’s Head Coaching Career Year School Division W L T % Conference (Place)

2018 Randolph D-III 5 8 3 .406 4-5-1 (T7) 2019 Randolph D-III 10 8 1 .553 4-4 (8) 2020-21 Randolph D-III 5 3 1 .611 5-2-1 (T4) 2021 Randolph D-III 14 3 2 .789 5-2-2 (4) Four Seasons 34 22 7 .647