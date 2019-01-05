GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tyrie Cleveland and Lamical Perine were the first two juniors to announce their intentions to return for their senior season. Adam Shuler quickly took to twitter to remedy that.

"Although presented with the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft, after a long decision process with God and my family, I felt that it is best for my future athletic endeavors to RETURN for my senior season at the University of Florida," Shuler wrote in his letter to Gator Nation.

The junior defensive tackle, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, made a big impact in his first season in Gainesville. Shuler recorded 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks.

Shuler had plenty of praise for the Florida coaching staff.

"My best decision in life so far was choosing to transfer to the University of Florida!" Shuler wrote. "Thanks to coach Dan Mullen, I was blessed with the opportunity to continue my athletic and educational career with my childhood favorite team, the Florida Gators!

"Over a short period of time, I've made many life-long relationships since arriving on campus this past fall! Also, I've been shown nothing but love from my teammates, coaches, training staff and academic personnel along the way.

"It has been a great hard-fought season to bring our Gator Standard back along with getting the program back to a championship level of competition."

After the Peach Bowl, several Gators told Gators Territory they were looking forward to Jan. 7 - thats because thats when they will be able to get back into the weight room with Nick Savage.

"I look forward to improving upon my athletic abilities this coming season and continuing to return and raise the Gator standard in the SWAMP!"