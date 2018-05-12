Ticker
Add Rivals 100 defender Khris Bogle to UF's talent-rich recruit cookout

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Joining Chris Steele, Lloyd Summerall III, Will Putnam and Nathan Pickering among many others, Rivals 100 defender Khris Bogle tells GatorsTerritory he also plans to journey up to Gainesville for n...

