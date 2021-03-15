After backing off Texas, Rivals100 WR Evan Stewart has an eye on the SEC
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Momentum is a catalyst in recruiting.For one, it helped first-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian land a commitment from one of the state's best prospects in Evan Stewart. Tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news