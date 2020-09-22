Robinson landed a huge haul in his first full recruiting cycle, helping defensive coordinator Todd Grantham sign six linebackers for his scheme. Khris Bogle and Lloyd Summerall have played BUCK, while Diwun Black will enroll in January as a JUCO recruit.

“Having guys in your room that have been in the system for going on three seasons now, it really creates depth. And I know that was a problem when we first got here.”

“I’m excited about the room that we have,” Robinson said. “I do believe we have a lot of depth. I think that’s just been great to have because it’s next guy up in terms of motivating and competition.

But after two years of recruiting and developing linebackers, Robinson feels good about his group.

Starter David Reese II missed the first month of the season, and two of his top five leading tacklers transferred after 2018.

When linebackers coach Christian Robinson first arrived at Florida, he inherited depth issues at his position.

Rivals100 members Mohamoud Diabate and Ty’Ron Hopper and former Miami commit Jesiah Pierre provided a jolt of depth last year, and this season features Amari Burney starting at outside linebacker and David Reese back from injury.

They join upperclassmen Ventrell Miller, James Houston IV and Lacedrick Brunson.

“I feel spoiled just because I have bodies,” Robinson said. “It’s allowed us to move guys around and really see guys play with different guys.

“It’s a different mixture when you see somebody that’s never been on the field together, how they talk, how they communicate. And I’ve really enjoyed the way that they’ve meshed together.”

The new addition to the position is Derek Wingo, the lone linebacker in Florida’s 2020 class. Both Houston and Miller have taken the five-star recruit under their wing heading into the season.

“I’ve got Derek Wingo talking to guys that have been here for four years,” Robinson said. “That’s where depth comes from and developing in the room.

“What I see him doing is being a guy who’s going to contribute, a great athlete and just great leadership skills. I think he’ll be a guy one day that I’ll end up talking up like Ventrell.”

“Derek is a great guy,” added redshirt senior linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who starts at BUCK. “He's very athletic, he's still learning the system as all young guys are doing. But I think he'll play a role on this defense, and on special teams. I think he’ll be great.”

In years past, an injury at linebacker has felt like a punch in the gut to Florida’s defense. Moon, who was sidelined last season, said he’s been impressed with the young players at the position.

“We have a very talented freshman class, and the guys that are coming back from last year,” Moon said. “They’ve definitely put in the work. I’ve seen progress, and I think they’ll play a big, significant role in our defense, whether it’s defense or special teams. So, I’m excited to see what these boys do.

“It’s a long season, we’re playing all SEC games. Not knowing what’s going to happen, we’re going to have guys who are going to need to step up, and I think those guys will. I feel like the guys that came in last year and the freshman are definitely great and ready to take on the challenge.”