After two dominant performances in the series opening two games, Florida ran out of gas in the finale, as Texas A&M was able to steal a 7-3 victory from the nation's top-ranked-team. The Gators drop to 38-11 on the season and 18-6 in SEC play. The Aggies improve to 34-14 and 12-12 in conference play.

Florida starter Jack Leftwich had a shaky outing after last week’s strong performance, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in six innings of work. The freshman also struck out five.

The Gator bats got off to a hot start as Jonathan India smacked a home-run to right field for his first hit of the series. India finished the game going 3-4 with an RBI. Blake Reese’s sacrifice fly to right field in the second extended the Gator lead to two as J.J. Schwarz came home. India scored again in the third inning on Wil Daltons RBI single to left.

After allowing runs in each of the first three innings, the A&M pitching staff shutdown the Gator offense the remainder of the game, not allowing another run to score over the final six frames.

Texas A&M starter Stephen Kolek settled in after a rough start, going 6.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five. Nolan Hoffman pitched the final 2.1 innings for the Aggies, holding the Gators scoreless while only giving up two hits.

Hunter Coleman and Cole Bedford each had solo homeruns for the 18th ranked Aggies.

Florida will return to McKethan stadium on Tuesday evening as they will begin a four-game home-stand against the South Florida Bulls. The team will then host 20th ranked Georgia Bulldogs and would clinch the SEC regular-season title with a sweep.