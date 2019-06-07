Agiye Hall feels like home at Florida
The Gators are hosting a few camps the next few days, playing hosts to several targets. One of the athletes that made the trip to Gainesville is 2021 wide receiver Agiye Hall. "It was fine. I had g...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news