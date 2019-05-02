Alabama-based ATH after Gators offer: 'Florida is one of my tops'
Three-star prospect Eric Shaw has been seen a multitude of Power Five programs dip into his recruitment in recent months, including LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina.
The latest notable school to give Shaw the green light is Florida, which extended an offer to him back on Monday.
Although he is based in Alabama, Shaw has had admiration for the Gators from afar for their performance on the field and development of their players.
