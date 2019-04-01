There are multiple prospects on Florida’s radar that the program is attempting to flip before the conclusion of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

A name that the Gators are continuing to keep tabs on is Jahquez Robinson, who has been pledged to Alabama for well over a month.

Although he is committed to the Crimson Tide, the cornerback out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood is keeping his mind open to other potential suitors.

Robinson recently spoke to GT’s Corey Bender and discussed why UF continues to remain a viable option for him in his recruitment.