For the second month in a row, Dan Mullen’s staff hosted Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood prospect Jahquez Robinson on campus.

After visiting the school on Feb. 2, the three-star cornerback made a return trip Gainesville on Saturday for the program’s junior day.

Robinson, who committed to Alabama less than a month ago, was taken aback by the energy of Florida’s staff, specifically cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, during their spring practice.