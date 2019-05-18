Alabama pledge Jahquez Robinson enjoys Florida trip
Florida football hosted several top targets on campus on Saturday, including a 2020 defensive back committed to Alabama. Jahquez Robinson made his third trip to Gainesville in recent months, twice ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news