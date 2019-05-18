News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 14:52:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama pledge Jahquez Robinson enjoys Florida trip

Fplqrjnmgbjkriken4jx
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Florida football hosted several top targets on campus on Saturday, including a 2020 defensive back committed to Alabama. Jahquez Robinson made his third trip to Gainesville in recent months, twice ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}