Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood defensive back Jahquez Robinson created some headlines in the recruiting world last week.

After his first visit to the University of Alabama, Robinson was taken aback by his time at the school and announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide a couple of days later.

This was viewed as somewhat of a surprise considering the fact that Robinson is in UF’s backyard and how Florida seemingly had gained momentum for the three-star prospect since they offered him last month.

However, while speaking to GatorsTerritory at The Opening Orlando Regional on Sunday, Robinson maintained that UF is still high on the list of schools he is considering.