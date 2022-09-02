He will represent the Gators in this year's SEC Football Legend.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator Great Alex Brown will be honored Saturday during Florida's season opener against Utah as he has been selected to be this year's Gators SEC Football Legend.

Brown is one of the most dominant defensive players to don the Orange and Blue. He finished his Florida career in 2001 with 33.0 sacks as the Gators' all-time sack leader. The record has remained standing ever since. He was inducted into the University of Florida Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Brown was a starter each of his final three seasons with Florida, being named First Team All-SEC in all three. He was a two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors his senior year. In addition, he was named SEC Defense Player of the year in 2001.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft and racked up 45.5 sacks across 143 games played in his NFL career.

The SEC Football Legends honors former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at their respective institutions. Brown will be honored at the SEC Football Championship in December.