Alex Faedo’s final season at Florida ended with a national championship, but it began with him taking his preparation to another level.

He was replacing Logan Shore, the 2016 SEC Pitcher of the Year, and wanted to do more film study on his opponents heading into 2017.

“I made a big deal out of doing a lot of video and scouting reports at the beginning of that year,” Faedo said.

He won his first four starts of the season and pitched a total of 21 ⅔ scoreless innings against Miami, Columbia and Seton Hall. Then came his first SEC game as Florida’s Friday night starter.

“We wanted to start off hot,” Faedo said, “but obviously we didn’t.”

Faedo fell apart on the mound in a 14-3 loss at Auburn. He gave up six runs on four hits with a career-high six walks. After the game, O’Sullivan said it was one of the rare times where Faedo didn’t have his command.

He had no one to blame but himself.

“I threw like crap,” Faedo said of the performance. “I thought I had my own game plan in my head, so against Auburn I actually shook Sully a lot. Every time he called a pitch he didn’t like, I shook him.

“We didn’t have too much leeway with that, but Sully did give it to me. That night I was trying to sink the ball a lot more than I usually do. And I didn’t pitch very well doing that.”

The Gators were swept by Auburn that weekend, making for a long bus ride home. O’Sullivan called out the players on the way back to Gainesville, Faedo in particular. Upon returning, the two of them discussed a better way to game plan together and communicate pitch calls.

“Sully challenged me a lot after that weekend, which was something I needed,” Faedo said. “Sully did a great job of how to pick and choose when to challenge me. He would do it verbally and just talk with me about how he expected more.

“He knew how good we could be and he expected a lot from me, but I let the team down that day. He let me know that. He also talked to me about shaking him off. We came up with more of a team game plan between me and him, and it worked well.”