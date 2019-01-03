SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS -- UF is currently waiting on the highly-anticipated decision from cornerback Chris Steele, who is announcing at the All-American Bowl, but is already well represented with a pair of signees playing in the game as well.

One of those future Gators is four-star prospect and versatile defender, Mohamoud Diabate, who has been one of the more competitive kids in attendance. He has been effecting when turning the corner in one-on-ones, but also wastes no time making his way back to the front of the line for another repetition.

A product of Auburn (Ala.) High, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Diabate checks in as the nation's 12th-ranked weak-side defensive end on Rivals.