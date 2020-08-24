All four Florida players who missed the start of fall training camp are now practicing with the Gators.

Defensive end Zachary Carter and wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney have joined the team in recent days, sources confirmed to Gators Territory on Monday.

The four players did not report for camp last Monday, and UF coach Dan Mullen said he would support anyone's decision to opt-out of the season. But Carter and Grimes both tweeted their intentions to play last Thursday, with Carter doing so "in honor of all COVID-19 fighters and victims."

Carter is expected to have a breakout year after registering 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2019, while Copeland, Grimes and Toney will be Florida's starting receivers this fall.

Grimes finished last season with 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns, while Copeland caught 21 balls for 273 yards and a pair of scores. Toney was limited to seven games with a shoulder injury, hauling in 10 passes for 194 yards and a TD.

Mullen is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at 12:10 p.m.