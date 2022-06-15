All in the Family for Rushing & Crew
All in the Family for Rushing & Crew Elijah Rushing is one of the top players in America regardless of position. The 6-foot-5, 225-Pound Outside Linebacker/Defensive End in someone to keep a close ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news