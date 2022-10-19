UF MBK: Castleton Named Preseason First-Team All-SEC

Gators selected in top half of SEC in preseason media poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Colin Castleton has been named preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference in a media vote, the league announced on Wednesday. The fifth-year forward opted to use his extra year of eligibility to return to Florida and build off his two previous All-SEC campaigns for Todd Golden's inaugural season at the helm.

The media poll also placed the Gators in the upper half of a league projected to be among the nation's toughest, placing UF at seventh in the vote.

Castleton averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in SEC play last season (16.2 and 9.0 overall) on the way to earning coaches second-team All-SEC honors. He had 10 double-doubles last season, the most by a Gator since Marreese Speights had 10 in 2007-08.

The native Floridian has the opportunity to climb UF's all-time blocked shots list, entering the year 10th with 116. He also sits 250 points away from 1,000 points as a Gator, a milestone only Dorian Finney-Smith has reached as an incoming transfer to Florida. Castleton has an opportunity to earn All-SEC honors in three straight seasons, which would mark the first Gator to accomplish the feat since Kenny Boynton did so in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

First Team All-SEC

Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas G Fr. 6-5 185 Jacksonville, Ark.

Colin Castleton Florida F 5th 6-11 250 Deland, Fla.

Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky F Sr. 6-9 260 Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky G Sr. 5-9 180 Houston, Texas

Santiago Vescovi Tennessee G Sr. 6-3 192 Montevideo, Uruguay

Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller Alabama F Fr. 6-9 200 Antioch, Tenn.

Jahvon Quinerly Alabama G Sr. 6-1 175 Hackensack, N.J.

KJ Williams LSU F 5th 6-10 250 Cleveland, Miss.

Josiah-Jordan James Tennessee G Sr. 6-6 224

Charleston, S.C. Zakai Zeigler Tennessee G So. 5-9 171 Long Island, N.Y.

SEC Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky F Sr. 6-9 260

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo





Predicted Order of Finish





1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina