***Video above is Amari Burney speaking with the media after Florida's win over Michigan.***

One year ago, Amari Burney stepped onto Florida's campus as a freshman - never playing a college football game before; never playing in a big moment on the national stage.



"When I first got here everything was moving so fast," Burney told Gators Territory after Florida's win over Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

However, with each practice, each rep, and each game, the rising sophomore grew more confident. His work paid off when Florida needed him the most against the Wolverines.

As the first half wound down, Michigan was in a two-minute drill on offense. If the Wolverines scored, they would have momentum going into the break and the lead. However, the Clearwater native shined after breaking up Shea Patterson's pass. Michigan was forced to kick a 52-yard field goal and they missed it.

"We were in the right coverage at the right time, and I knew the play," said the rising sophomore. "I should’ve picked it off, but I ended up just knocking it down.”

"I go up against him everyday in practice so he is built for these moments like this," added wide receiver Van Jefferson. "I know when he got in he was going to make a play."

Burney did not just make a single play, he made several, including landing a few hits on Michigan's quarterback.

"Burney was coming off the edge like a wild man, getting sacks," joked outgoing defensive end CeCe Jefferson.

He earned these moments. Burney worked to land those opportunities on the big stage by first playing every rep on special teams at full speed.

"Special teams helped me a lot – just being out there on kickoff, kick return and punt return with the guys, getting off blocks," explained Burney. "My time on special teams really came in to play [in the Peach Bowl.]"

His dedication to his craft and his talents have impressed several of Florida's veterans.

"Amari Burney is probably one of the fastest dudes on the team," said Van Jefferson.

"He's going to be a playmaker," said Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson is not shy in his praise when it comes to Burney. The now former Gator is entering the NFL draft and leaving a huge hole at the STAR position on Florida's defense. Who will replace him? Burney could very well be an option.

"Burney's an all-around athlete, so anything they put him at. He's big. He can play linebacker. He can play DB. He can run. He probably can play receiver, too; he played receiver in high school," said Gardner-Johnson. "Burney's a pretty good player. I'm ready for him to excel next year and I'm looking forward to him."

"The STAR position is just a dream fit," said Burney. "I blitz a lot which is good for him, and I can cover the slot... it's just like a hybrid type of safety that I like."

According to Florida's defensive coordinator, Burney's ability to move around the defense will prove very useful.

"I think he really has a lot of position flexibility. He's really fast," Grantham said. "He's a smart kid, very conscientious, has got good instincts, he can run. Brings a physical presence when he tackles you. I think he gives us, the biggest thing I see with him is positional flexibility. I think he can play the position he's playing now. I think he can play linebacker too. I think it's just a matter of how do we get our best 11 players on the field. I think he'll certainly be a guy that will challenge for one of those spots."

Burney has stepped back his first year and listened to his elders- learning everything he could from leaders like Gardner-Johnson, CeCe Jefferson and Jachai Polite.

"CeCe and Jachai taught me everything," said Burney. "Every time I blitzed and every time I'm off the edge, they just tell me to stop running into lineman, like I usually do, try to make a move on them. I was just watching them [and what they did].

"Through the season I had Chauncey there, just helping me get my mind right and get my body right," he added about the former Gator nickelback. " He has taught me a lot since he was at corner, he taught me how to cover so it was very helpful for me..

"Helped mentally be ready for games like this. He kept telling me my time will come."

The Florida defense will lose some veterans to graduation and the NFL, however, it will also see plenty of talent return.

Talent that has eight more months to develop.

"You saw what we did this season," said Burney. "This offseason is going to be more intense and better for everybody.”



"Burney's going to surprise a lot of people," said Gardner-Johnson. "You're going to see a lot more of 30."