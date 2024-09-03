in other news
Turning the Page to the Samford Bulldogs: News, Notes, and More
Chopping it Up with the Gators: Press Conference Recap (9/2)
Monday Morning Quarterback: Straight to the Point - Don't Flinch
Sunshine State Wide Receiver Recaps Florida Home Opener
Four-star wide Receiver Jabari Brady visited unofficially as the Gators hosted the Hurricanes in week one in The Swamp. Brady will be one of America's most heavily pursued players for 2026.
Wide Receiver •6'3" | 185 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Chaminade Madonna | Fort Lauderdale, FL
"The overall vibe in the swamp was electrifying, and it was a great experience for my mother and me."
"The game could've gone better; I know they lost, but it was little mistakes that were making the game go like that, and Miami capitalized off of it; things that impressed me were that both teams passed the ball a lot."