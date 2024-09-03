Advertisement

Published Sep 3, 2024
America's most heavily pursued players for 2026 Recaps Florida Visit
Jason Higdon  •  1standTenFlorida
@Jason_Higdon

Sunshine State Wide Receiver Recaps Florida Home Opener


Four-star wide Receiver Jabari Brady visited unofficially as the Gators hosted the Hurricanes in week one in The Swamp. Brady will be one of America's most heavily pursued players for 2026.


Jabari Brady

Wide Receiver •6'3" | 185 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Chaminade Madonna | Fort Lauderdale, FL


"The overall vibe in the swamp was electrifying, and it was a great experience for my mother and me."


"The game could've gone better; I know they lost, but it was little mistakes that were making the game go like that, and Miami capitalized off of it; things that impressed me were that both teams passed the ball a lot."

