Florida is losing a body on the offensive line. Andrew Mike took to twitter on Wednesday to announce his intentions to seek playing time elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to the University of Florida, [head] coach [Dan] Mullen, coach [Jim] McElwain, coach [Will] Muschamp for the opportunity to play and graduate from such a honored university," Mike wrote in his tweet. "To the Gator Nation, thanks for the undying support through thick and thin."

"After much prayer, and consultation with my family, and friends. I am now seeking to continue playing my fifth year as a graduate transfer," he added. "I am blessed to have earned a degree and a lifetime of memories from the University of Florida. Go Gators."

Mike redshirted his freshman year, appearing four times in his second season, and worked his way to appearing in all 11 games in 2017.

Mike primarily played on special teams during his time in Gainesville.