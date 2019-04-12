GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Andrew Nembhard is set to explore the NBA draft.

The Florida freshman point guard announced Friday that he will enter his name to the 2019 draft. However, the Canadian is not hiring his agent and is still able to return for his sophomore season.

"Today, I informed coach White that I wish to take advantage of the new NCAA rules and enter my name into the 2019 NBA Draft," Nembhard wrote on Twitter. "Playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine and I know I have a unique opportunity to fulfill this dream.

"I plan to take this process seriously and ultimately evaluate what is best for me, my family, and my long-term goals as a basketball player. With that being said, I appreciate your ongoing support and Go Gators!"

Nembhard had a great first season at Florida. The freshman was a started from day one and ended the season averaging 8.0 points, .4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Nebmhard also accumulated 196 assists, which is the fourth-highest single-season total in Florida history.

The point guard will have until May 29 to withdraw due to NCAA rules.







