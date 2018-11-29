***Below is a written transcription of the video feature above. The above video includes the interviews but also video of Andrew Nembhard practicing***

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Andrew Nebmhard has quite the resume for an 18-year old.

The Florida freshman point guard helped his high school team win a national championship, captained an U18 Canadian team to the final of the Americas tournament, and made his Canadian senior team debut this summer.

Not to mention becoming only the eighth SEC player in the last two decades to post an 11 plus and zero turnover game in Florida's recent win over North Florida.

It's almost unthinkable to think that there was one moment in March 2017 that his dreams were derailed.

"It caught me off guard," said Nembhard. "It came out of nowhere."

Nembhard was eating pizza with his teammates when he realized something was wrong.

"We were just eating and then all of a sudden, my stomach started hurting," he recounted.

Nembhard began to vomit continuously and was soon taken to an Orlando hospital, where surgery revealed he was suffering from volvulus - a condition where a portion of the intestines twists around itself creating a blockage.

"I went through a traumatic occurrence. I passed out a couple of times, went into septic shock," he said. "I lost 21 pounds."

After being stabilized, Nembhard was airlifted to SickKids Hospital in Toronto to continue his recovery and to begin his rehab.

"When I was in the hospital, it was always a positive vibe with me and my family. We always kind of just pushing for myself. I thought we were going to be back here. No doubt."

It took a few months but Nembhard gained back the weight he lost.

The recovery was not simple.

"Basically learned how to walk again and kind of just get back to my self, strength wise and learn everything back, movement wise," said Nembhard. "When you go from being a pretty high athlete to going to not being able to walk as much, it is a big difference but I kind of got slowly being positive.

"I still had my basketball skills."

"You would have never known unless you knew the kid as well as we do," said Florida head coach Mike White. "He doesn't take plays off. He doesn't use any excuses. He is as accountable a guy as we have."

Nembhard's hard work led the Canadian star to Gainesville, where he chose to play for White and the Gators.

His illness occurred during a big point in his recruitment, but White and Florida's commitment to him through it all showed Nebhmard, UF was the right choice.

"Some teams kind of fell off for me, but Florida was one of those teams that stayed consistent with me," said Nembhard. "They came on a home visit when I was sick. That showed that their interest in me was amazing."

"Incredible story," White said. "With what he overcame, he didn't bat an eye. He was told certain things by therapies and doctors and he wasn't hearing that .He knew he was going to get back on the court and he knew he was going to be back even quicker than people realized. And thats exactly whats happened. None of it surprises me. This is the type of kid he is.

"To overcome what he has overcome and to play as tough as he does, shows you that he is not only tough on the court, but he possesses that off the court as well," added White.

"I'm just excited to be where I am today based on what happen," Nembhard said. "I'm just excited to be playing basketball right now."