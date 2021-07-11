Andrew Painter drafted in 1 st round by Philadelphia Phillies

Calvary Christian right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter is the first Florida Gators signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Andrew Painter on Sunday night with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Perfect Game, Andrew Painter is the tenth-ranked high school prospect and the third-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. He’s also the #1 prospect in Florida according to Perfect Game. Painter was selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer.

On MLB Pipeline, Painter is the 18th ranked draft prospect. On Prospects Live, Painter is the 25th ranked prospect in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Painter made a very early commitment to Florida as he announced his verbal commitment to Florida on January 20, 2018. Painter signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Florida last November.

The slot value for the 13th pick is $4,197,300.



