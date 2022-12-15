Hall seeks to be the third Gator to win The Bowerman Award.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Former Florida Gator Anna Hall looks to close out her incredible 2022 season by becoming the third Gator to hoist The Bowerman trophy. The Bowerman award, first presented in 2009 by the USTFCCCA, is awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation. Since the introduction of the award, five other Florida Gators have been named finalists; Christian Taylor (2011), Tony McQuay (2012), Marquis Dendy (2015), Grant Holloway (2018 and 2019), and Yanis David (2019).Of these finalists, Marquis Dendy and Grant Holloway won The Bowerman in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Anna Hall becomes the sixth Gator to be named a finalist and seeks to be the third Gator to win the prestigious award thanks to her record-shattering 2022 season.

Hall transferred to the University of Florida for the 2022 season and quickly became a sensation, putting together one of the most impressive seasons by a Florida Gator and any track and field athlete. During her indoor campaign, she registered back-to-back top-12 all-time NCAA performances in the Pentathlon to win both the SEC and NCAA Indoor Championships.

During the outdoor season, Hall continued her dominance. Over the next four months, she would win the USATF Combined Events Championship in Heptathlon, win the NCAA Outdoor Heptathlon Championship, and finish third at the World Championships in the Heptathlon.

On the season, she broke four school records and placed in the top 10 in school history in 13 different events. Off the track, she earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors and was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

The Bowerman ceremony will take place at 9 p.m. ET at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Anna Hall is one of three women's finalists for the award, joining Camryn Rogers from California and Abby Steiner of Kentucky.