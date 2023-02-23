News More News
Annabell Fuller Named SEC Golfer of the Week

Annabell Fuller collected her third conference weekly award.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Florida women's golfer Annabell Fuller was named SEC Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced.

A strong start to the spring, Fuller finished 4th at the Moon Golf Invitational. She didn't shoot a round over par with rounds of 66-69-72 to end 9-under. The London native recorded her third top-5 finish this season and only had four bogeys in 54-holes last outing.

In all but one tournament, the senior has notched the team best finish and is one more top-10 performance for her third consecutive season of four. Fuller hasn't posted a tournament score over par in both spring events. In 108 holes this spring, she only has 12 bogeys.

The Gators host the 51st VyStar Credit Union Gators Invitational (March 4-5) followed by the last two regular-season tournaments.

SEC Women's Golf Weekly Awards

Player School Co-Golfer

Annabell Fuller Florida

Latanna Stone LSU


Freshman

Izzy Pellot Mississippi State

