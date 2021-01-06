GatorsTerritory - Another Gators linebacker enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Gators linebacker James Houston IV has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources told GatorsTerritory.

Houston, who graduated from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage in 2017, racked up 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the past three seasons.

The former three-star prospect finished the 2020 season with 37 tackles (20 solo), one sack and a forced fumble. His best game of the season came against Alabama in the SEC Championship, recording a season-high eight tackles, including six solo stops. Houston recorded eight tackles against Kentucky as well.

Fellow linebacker Jesiah Pierre, who is now teamed up with Texas Tech, and cornerback Chester Kimbrough are additional players who recently entered the portal.

Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee are some additional schools that offered out of high school.

