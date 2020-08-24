Florida debuted at No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the second year in a row.

It's another top-10 preseason ranking for the Gators, who were also ranked eighth in the Amway Coaches Poll earlier this month. Yahoo Sports released its updated rankings last week and put UF at No. 6.

The Gators are one of seven SEC teams in the initial AP poll — Alabama (3), Georgia (4), LSU (6), Auburn (11), Texas A&M (13), Tennessee (25) — and will play four of them this season.

UF is the only Power 5 school from Florida in the top 25, with FSU and Miami both unranked. The Gators are a preseason top-10 team in consecutive years for the first time since 2009-10.

Dan Mullen's team began fall training camp last Monday and will hold their first scrimmage Friday.

"It’s been over a year since these guys have had those types of practices, so I think it’s been a slow build back to what practice even is and what we’re trying to get done," Mullen said last week. "[Thursday] was our best day so far. ... It’s been quite awhile since we’ve done anything with football.”