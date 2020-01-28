News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 09:01:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Another trip to Gainesville, another rave review from Avery Helm's family

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

It's not often when a prospect signs with a school and then officially visits that program thereafter, but the early signing period now provides coaching staffs and players with that exact opportunity.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}