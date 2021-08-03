Another Whittemore in Gainesville?
Of the many visitors at Florida’s Friday Night Lights this past weekend was Creed Whittemore, a Gainesville native and brother of Gators wide receiver, Trent Whittemore.
Whittemore put on a show in the Swamp, resulting in a scholarship offer from Dan Mullen later that night.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news