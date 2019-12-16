GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Three early enrollees did not waste time impressing the Florida coaches and players. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and offensive linemen Josh Braun and Richard Leonard all arrived on campus on Friday. After taking their physicals, all three started to participated in bowl practices over the weekend. “I thought it was illegal at one point to get these guys in here," joked Florida defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard. It used to be that is until the NCAA adjusted the rules to allow programs to have athletes on campus prior to enrolling classes. "You kind of laugh it up, like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to teach him how to just stay the cadence to snap the ball,’" said head coach Dan Mullen on Monday. "Like Brian [Johnson] and John [Hevesy], they’re kind of coaching them what to do as they’re breaking the huddle. They do it. It’s kind of fun. They get some individual work, they get to hear some terminology and do it. It seems like they’re having a good time.” "They’ve done really well," added Greenard. "The quarterback is doing really good. Braun, I think that’s the O-lineman, the tackle, he’s doing really well. And the other guard came in, as well. They practiced yesterday. They fit right in. They’re accepting the coaching really well. Time will tell obviously with their development. So far, so good. I have nothing bad to say about them. They came in and are learning really quick. The learning curve is not very hard for them. They’ll be all right.”

Local Gainesville product, Richardson, in particular has stolen a bit of the show, after a viral video was spread across Gators twitter. "He is a stud," quarterback Kyle Trask said about the freshman signal caller. "He is going to be great for this University. He has only been here a couple of days, so I can’t say too much, but my first impression is that he is really athletic, and he has a very strong arm. He is a very talented kid." “He’s got some zip," added Greenard about Richardson. "The way he throws the ball. I’ve seen him just throwing it around, tossing it around - he’s got an arm. He’s got good size. He’s very mature coming in so far, kid of jelling with the older guys and young guys really well. Still trying to find himself a little bit on the team. But he’s going to be really good. I talk to him every day, laugh with him, joke with him. Obviously, I’ve seen the picture with the jersey, the oversized jersey. I told he’ll grow into it. But for what I’ve seen the past couple of days, he can throw it, now. So, be on the lookout for him, with the right coach, and obviously with Coach Mullen he’s the guru with molding quarterbacks. I expect nothing but great things from him. He’s going to be really good.” There is no question, having these three on campus this early and going through 12 bowl prep practices, is priceless. These three will have a leg up when spring practice arrives in a few months.