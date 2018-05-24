Anthony Richardson is a recruit on the rise. The 2020 quarterback has armed himself with nearly double-digit offers including one from Florida.

“It’s been crazy,” said the Eastside athlete about picking up the Gators offer. “I’ve been getting a lot of text messages and phone calls from a lot of different people. It’s just been crazy for me."

In an interview with WCJB-TV20's Ian Preston [video above], Richardson named Florida a top three school after offering him.

"I was a Gators fan but I'm an even bigger fan now," said Richardson.

He is also a fan of Florida head coach Dan Mullen's ability to develop quarterbacks.

"I've seen Dak Prescott and I think I mimic his game pretty well, so I think I would fit pretty well into the Gators offense," he said. "I feel like he can work with me and possibly change me into a better quarterback."

Just a few days after picking up his offer from Florida, the local product made the decision to visit the Swamp for the Gator Grill Out.

“It was pretty good, pretty cool,” he told Gators Territory after his visit. “I met a lot of people, hung out, ate food, and talked to some coaches. That was pretty fun."

Although the offer is new, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder has already started to gain a rapport with the Gators staff.

“Probably the relationship that I’m building with most of the people [at Florida], that made me feel pretty good,” he said." They were telling me that they really like me and they want me to come and I’ve been thinking about it.”

“They’ve been telling me that they like what I’m doing, speed up my footwork, and stuff like that,” Richardson added about Florida's message. “I really take that in, because I do need that."

The visit was also an opportunity to connect with his area recruiter, John Hevesy.

“Coach Hevesy, he’s a cool guy, I like him,” said Richardson about the coach that offered him. “He’s straight to the point and direct with everything. I like when people are straight with me.”

Richardson is not rushing to any decisions, however. The 2020 athlete is taking his time with the process and will visit a few more college campuses this summer.

“A lot of camps, going to different colleges, trying to get my name out even more,” he said. “I’m going to Florida State, Auburn, and Clemson.

“I’m not really looking for anything really," he added. "I’m just waiting before I start picking and choosing. I want to major in Criminal Justice, so I will wait and see.”