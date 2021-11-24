Anthony Richardson expected to start against FSU

The Florida Gators and interim head coach Greg Knox are expected to start Anthony Richardson this Saturday against FSU after Emory Jones suffered an injury Monday night at practice.

Jones was injured Monday night towards the end of practice. Zach Abolverdi of the Gainesville Sun reported that Jones sustained an ankle injury and his status for Saturday will be doubtful to play when the Gators host Florida State this weekend.

Other than handing the ball off to finish the game against Samford, Richardson hasn't played in any of the last three games. Richardson has been injury-prone in 2021. He pulled a hamstring during an 80-yard touchdown run in a win over USF. He sustained a concussion against Georgia, and hurt his knee dancing in the team hotel prior to Florida's game against South Carolina, according to Mullen. On Monday, Knox indicated that Richardson would play Saturday as long as he was healthy

Saturday will be Richardson's second chance to start in his career. He started his first career game against Georgia on October, 30. On the year, Richardson has completed 33-of-57 passes for 474 yards and five touchdowns, along with five interceptions. He has also added 40 carries for 374 yards and three touchdowns.