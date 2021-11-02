Anthony Richardson has yet to practice this week

Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion in a 34-7 loss to Georgia and has yet to practice this week, Dan Mullen told Orlando Sentinel reporter Edgar Thompson. While Richardson has been at practice each day this week he has been unable to participate. Mullen did not know if Richardson would practice on Wednesday.

Richardson left the game against Georgia in the third quarter after a tackle by Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson. Richardson motioned to the sideline and immediately entered the injury tent before heading to the locker room with two trainers. Richardson wouldn't return to the sideline during the game.

Richardson played the backup role to Emory Jones in Florida's first two games. He had touchdown runs of 73 and 80 yards against FAU and USF but strained his hamstring during the touchdown run against USF, forcing him to miss the next two games. When he returned Richardson resumed his backup duties before ultimately taking over for Jones late in a loss at LSU. Mullen was coy in the leadup to the Georgia game but made the move to start Richardson against Georgia. It was a tall task to start your first game against the stingiest defense in the country but was the right decision to make.

On the season Richardson has completed 33-of-57 (57.9) pass attempts for 474 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's added 374 rushing yards on 40 carries. His 9.35 yards-per-carry leads the country.

With Richardson down freshman quarterback, Jalen Kitna has received more reps during the first two days of practice this week and would likely be Emory Jones' backup.



