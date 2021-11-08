Anthony Richardson hurt his knee dancing at team hotel

A concussion limited Anthony Richardson to just one day of practice prior to the South Carolina game but it wasn't what ultimately forced Dan Mullen to label him as just an emergency option against the Gamecocks.

"He hurt himself dancing at the hotel, (Friday night)" Mullen said of Richardson. "He was cleared to play Saturday, and now I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Richardson sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the Georgia game and wasn't able to practice on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Richardson was cleared to practice on Thursday but was limited. He was fully cleared to play Saturday prior to busting a move at the Embassy Suites in Columbia.

“His MRI came back clean," Mullen said of Richardson's prognosis. "He’s fine. He got cleared to practice Thursday for the concussion. So he only practiced Thursday then somehow he hurt his knee dancing Friday night. Then he did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that, he was going to emergency-only situation. Then he was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see.”

Emory Jones, who started against the Gamecocks, is also dealing with a thumb injury and played Saturday night after testing positive for the flu, according to Mullen.

Richardson had supplanted Jones as the starting quarterback prior to the Georgia game.