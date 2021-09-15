Anthony Richardson on track to play against Alabama

The most watched hamstring in the country is on the mend and on track to allow Anthony Richardson to play this Saturday, according to Dan Mullen.

"He's looked fine," Dan Mullen said when asked about Richardon's availability in practice this week. "He's still practiced every day. He's getting treatment, making sure that he's healthy, ready to go. But he's had a pretty good week of practice."

Richardson pulled up grabbing his right hamstring at the tail end of an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Gators' win over USF. The redshirt freshman has had a red hot start to the season, leading Florida with 275 yards rushing on just 11 carries. Richardson has scored twice on the ground and thrown two touchdown passes in the first two games. While not the starter, Richardson has made his presence felt when on the field. In each of the first two games Richardson has taken the third series and then played throughout the rest of the game.

"That's all set within the game plan," Mullen said on the SEC teleconference. "Unless something happens during the course of the game with an injury during the game or one of those deals. But we usually have a pretty set plan going in."

Richardson has had hamstring issues in the past dating back to high school and as recent as spring camp. While the prognosis seems to be good in terms of getting him on the field Saturday, only time will tell how or if he'll be limited by the injury.



