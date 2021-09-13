Anthony Richardson's hamstring in the spotlight

Elation turned to nausea when Anthony Richardson reached down and grabbed his right hamstring at the end of an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a win over USF.

Instantly the most important thing to Gator fans became the right hamstring of the backup quarterback. How was Richardson doing? Would he be able to practice this week? Can he play Saturday against Alabama?

“I think he’s doing good. Saw him today watching the film. He kind of had some tightness in his hamstring. He'll do treatment and we'll see how, how he'll be this week," Dan Mullen said We expect him to practice and we'll see how he comes along at practice and deals with it during the week.”

Richardson joined an Instagram live with Florida tight end Kemore Gamble Monday morning and the second-year quarterback was in the training room using NormaTec recovery machine. NormaTec is an innovative technology that uses air pressure massage to relieve muscle aches and/or pain and to temporarily increase circulation to the treated areas and is a common therapy used for athletes.

Sources have told Gators Territory that Richardson is believed to have a grade one hamstring strain, which wouldn't rule him out of the game against Alabama on Saturday. However, hamstring injuries have a tendency to reaggravate and Richardson's status for Saturday's game remains in question even though people in the program expect that he will be able to play.