Anthony Richardson's hamstring will be focus of Gator Nation

"Hamstring tightened up on him," Mullen said. Yeah, he does special things; doesn't always do the right thing but he does special things, you know. So, you know, we got to keep coaching him to be efficient and make sure we're making all the right reads."

The heavy Florida crowd leaped to their feet as Superman had once again exited his phone booth to save the day. The feeling of euphoria quickly turned to nausea as the redshirt freshman quarterback grabbed his right hamstring after he crossing the goal line.

Anthony Richardson took off, punched a USF defender to the ground, and just like he did in the season opener, found himself running alone into the end zone from 80 yards out.

It's too soon to speculate on Richardson's status for the SEC opener against Alabama this Saturday, but hamstring injuries have a tendency to linger and can be easily reaggravated.

Prior to that Richardson had, once again, stolen the show. He was 3-3 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He added 115 yards and a score on the ground. He currently. If you're doing the math at home, that means he had 267 yards and three touchdowns on seven touches. He is the first FBS player in the last 25 seasons to rush for 100 yards, pass for 150 yards, and complete every pass he threw in the game. He's also the first Florida player with at least 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game since Tim Tebow in 2009.

"The long touchdown was a great read. He read it properly, broke a tackle, scored a touchdown," Mullen said after the game. "But I mean, there's, I mean, I don't know I mean, I have great appreciation, our fans, have a great appreciation of, you know, watching things and watching great athletes out there on the field. And great guys make great plays out there on the field. We're pretty fortunate, we have two quarterbacks right now that can make great plays out there on the field, play both of them. Both of them, I thought were pretty efficient in the first half. Both of them were so-so at times with different situations in the second half with things that go on."

Dan Mullen reiterated that Emory Jones will remain the Gators' starting quarterback moving forward. Richardson has had an unbelievable start to the season leading the team in rushing, passing, and total touchdowns.