Anthony Richardson's heroics foiled by LSU rushing attack

After starting the game as a backup and erasing a 14-point deficit, quarterback Anthony Richardson had an opportunity to wrap up a storybook finish and complete his coup for the starting position in style.

However, LSU’s rejuvenated rushing attack showed little regard for Richardson’s Hollywood ending, as Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns Saturday.

Davis-Price’s final score forced the Gators into a 49-42 deficit with three minutes remaining, and a Richardson throw into the wind was subsequently picked off for Florida’s fourth turnover of the game, wrapping up an LSU victory.

LSU ran out the clock, and Florida suffered a crushing road defeat to fall to 4-3 on the season.

Florida’s defense looked to have carried their shut-out form into Death Valley through the first two possessions. The Gators excelled in open field tackling and forced quarterback Max Johnson to work against a stiff wind.

LSU was forced into two quick punts, and after going three and out on their first possession the Gators scored on a drive defined by trickery and a surprising group of receivers.

Jones found Kemore Gamble for just his sixth catch outside of the Alabama game this season. Jones then employed the “Philly Special” and caught Trent Wittemore’s pass for a big gain. Once inside the red zone, UF found the endzone on a six-yard rush and took a 6-0 lead after a blocked PAT.

But UF’s front seven quickly proved unable to stop LSU’s revitalized rushing attack, as the ground game carried LSU to its first scoring drive.

But particularly in the first half, LSU’s most effective offense came from the Florida quarterbacks. Both Jones and Richardson threw a first-half interception that set the Tigers up with good field position and eventually short touchdown drives.

Facing a 21-6 deficit with a sputtering offense and a porous defense, Mullen needed a prayer, or more specifically a Hail Mary, to stay in the game, as Jones connected with Justin Shorter in the endzone for a 42-yard touchdown as the half expired.

Florida’s surprising momentum quickly ground to a halt, as Jones threw a 34-yard pick-six on the first possession of the second half to grow the LSU advantage back to 15.

After months of speculation and frustration about Jones’ performance, Mullen finally made the decision to bench him and insert the freshman phenom Anthony Richardson.

Richardson bounced back from a first half interception marvelously, stringing together four straight touchdown drives through a number of impressive passes and standout rushing displays. Florida scored 14 unanswered points after the interception to tie the game at 35 to end the third quarter, but LSU’s running game retook control of the game.

Davis-Pierce’s dominance bled the clock, keeping the outstanding Richardson off the field and exploited a tiring and ineffective Florida front seven.

The teams continued to trade touchdowns, and Richardson’s underthrown interception wrapped up a 49-42 Tiger victory.

