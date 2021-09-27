Anthony Richardson's return imminent

The last time Florida fans saw Anthony Richardson on the field, the redshirt freshman was clutching at his right hamstring on the tail end of an 80-yard touchdown run against USF.

Richardson strained his right hamstring in the waning minutes of a blowout win over the Bulls. Richardson wasn't allowed to play, despite his asking to, in a loss to Alabama nor a win last Saturday against Tennessee.

"He was cleared to play in the game," Mullen said of the Tennessee game. "We thought just about at 100% last week but just decided to be cautionary, especially, I always meet the medical staff when you're dealing with like a hamstring issue. When you think you're 100% wait one more week and then you are good. So that's kind of what we were able to do that on that front."

Richardson has made waves doing what is quickly becoming a signature pregame backflip despite his injured status. It's no secret he's been chomping at the bit to get back into action.

"I’m definitely excited to get Anthony back. I told him last week, he was mad he didn’t get in because he thought he was going to play. I told him we need him 100 percent when he comes back," Emory Jones said. "I mean, I’m excited to get him back. He’ll come in and help our offense. He’ll switch things up for the defenses and make them have to defend us in a lot of different ways. I’m all for it. I’m here for it. I’m excited to have that guy back.”

Jones has been quickly getting into his own rhythm while Richardson has been on the sideline. Last week Jones became the first Gators player to pass for 200-plus yards and rush for 100-plus yards in the same game since Tim Tebow in 2009. He set single-game career highs in passing yards (209), completions (21), and rushing yards (144) while tying his career-high with two touchdown passes.

In limited action, Richardson has been arguably Florida's most electric and impressive player. He has completed 6-of-11 (55%) of his pass attempts for 192 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He's rushed for 275 yards and two scores on just 11 carries as well.