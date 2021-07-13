Antonio Knowles drafted in 13th round by Los Angeles Dodgers

Florida Southwestern College right-handed pitcher Antonio Knowles is the sixth Florida signee to get drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Antonio Knowles Tuesday afternoon with the 402nd overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Before pitching for Florida Southwestern College, Knowles was originally at Stetson University and saw action in three games as a relief pitcher. Knowles had an awesome season as he was voted as a First Team JUCO All-American.

During his sophomore season, Knowles made 24 appearances with all of them coming out of the bullpen. Knowles posted a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA, 16.2 K/9 and 13 saves. This is the second time Knowles has been drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 27th round when he was a senior at Key West High School.